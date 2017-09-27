Two police vehicles involved in A27 collision

Two police vehicles were involved in a collision on the A27 today (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the four-vehicle crash on the A27 Lewes Road at Polegate, close to its junction with Folkington Road, at 10.44am, said police.

A silver Mercedes-Benz SL500 travelling east was involved in a collision with three vehicles travelling west – including two Sussex Police Ford Transit personnel carriers and a red Fiat 500 car, said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

The Mercedes driver, a 65-year-old woman from Eastbourne, was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for bruising. A 28-year-old woman from Hailsham sustained a sprained wrist and was treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

A one-year-old girl, a passenger in her car, suffered a cut lip.

The spokesperson said a 43-year-old man driving the leading police vehicle was unhurt, but a woman colleague in the second Transit suffered bruising.

The A27 was closed until 12.25pm while the incident was dealt with and the scene cleared.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to report details online at www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or by phoning 101, quoting serial 470 of 27/09.