There are two new shops set to open this week in South Street.

Esca, which means eating in Latin, takes over the premises previously used as the Sunflower Cafe, and is due to open later on today.

The Incredible Cake Company SUS-171004-105839001

The Incredible Cake Company, which replaces the Ivy hair Salon, is due to start trade on Wednesday and offers a variety of cakes for any occasion.