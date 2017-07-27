Search

Two-car accident on Eastbourne road

Two ambulances attended the incident in Langney Rise
Two ambulances attended an accident on an Eastbourne road today (Thursday, July 27).

At 3.13pm, Sussex Police were called to a two-car collision in Langney Rise.

Police say the road was clear by 4.25pm.

Photograph by Dan Jessup.