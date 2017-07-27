Two-car accident on Eastbourne road

Two ambulances attended an accident on an Eastbourne road today (Thursday, July 27).
At 3.13pm, Sussex Police were called to a two-car collision in Langney Rise.
Police say the road was clear by 4.25pm.
Photograph by Dan Jessup.
