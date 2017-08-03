Tributes paid to man found dead on Eastbourne beach

Warm tributes have been paid to a man whose body was found in Eastbourne earlier this year.

Barry Goodsell died as a result of suicide, a coroner concluded, and loved ones shared kind words at his inquest today (August 3).

The 36-year-old chef was found on the beach beneath cliffs at Cow Gap on February 28 by a police officer on his day off, the coroner said.

The inquest heard how Mr Goodsell had driven his car over the cliff top.

Mr Goodsell’s mother Suzanne Lar said in a statement, “Barry was an upbeat, glass-half-full kind of person.

“I would like to express heartfelt sorrow and regret to anyone touched by this tragedy.”

Mr Goodsell was born in Hastings and was described in the inquest as a fun-loving man who loved football and could always make people laugh.

A statement from Barry’s ex-partner Anastasija Morozova said, “He was a confident, passionate and well-spoken man.

“He could easily make conversation with a stranger, had many friends and was a father figure to my son.”

Mr Goodsell’s mother thanked police officers and the emergency services, offering special thanks to Sgt Darren Taylor for discovering her son and staying with him until his body was recovered.

Anyone going through a difficult time can call the Samaritans on 116 123.