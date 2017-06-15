Tributes paid after teenager is found dead in Eastbourne park

Tributes have been paid after a popular Eastbourne teenager was found dead at the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Molly Bickley was discovered in Hampden Park by a passer-by at 6.55am on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene but Miss Bickley had passed away.

The area – popular with dog walkers and joggers – was cordoned off and people were asked to avoid the area while an investigation took place.

Sussex Police later said Miss Bickley’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner for East Sussex has been informed.

An inquest will be opened and adjourned shortly.

Miss Bickley lived with her family in Willingdon Park Drive and worked at Eastbourne Theatres.

The theatres’ general manager Gavin Davis said, “Molly was a valued and well liked member of the team and our deepest and sincere condolences go to her family and all those who knew her.”

Friends also took to the Herald’s Facebook page on social media to pay tribute to Miss Bickley.

Stacey Barnes said, “What we have lost the angels have gained.

“We will miss your smiley face and cheeky laugh that would make us jump in the office.

“May you rest in peace. Sending much love to your family.

“Sleep tight Miss Molly.”

Lynn Lambourne wrote, “Oh Molly, how incredibly sad we all feel at the box office and how much we will miss you. I hope you are at peace my darling. My deepest sympathy to family and friends.”

Ceri Parker said, “Molly, you will always be in our thoughts.

“The girls will miss you more than you will ever know.

“Sleep tight my darling.”

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Police and paramedics attended woods at Hampden Park after reports of a young woman being found, apparently dead. Death was confirmed at the scene.”