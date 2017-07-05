Tribute to former Herald photographer – ‘one of the great characters’

Jim Redman, one of the great characters of press photography in East Sussex, has died at the age of 84.

Jim was on the photographic staff of the Herald in the 1960s before going on to become chief photographer of the Sussex Express and then the Observer series in Hastings.

Born in South London, he began his career as an assistant to a wedding photographer before joining the RAF and working in photo reconnaissance in the Middle East.

Serving alongside him was a young Don McCullin who went on to became an acclaimed photojournalist.

Leaving the RAF he came to Eastbourne, where his parents had settled, and worked as a commercial photographer.

He met his wife, Jackie, a professional dancer, when he was commissioned to photograph her in a promotion for a local motorcycle dealer.

Jim joined the news team of Beckett Newspapers for several years but returned to the freelance world for a spell before joining the Sussex Express and then the Hastings papers.

In the days before digital photography he was a master of darkroom technique and trained many young photographers who went on to successful national and international careers.

Former Eastbourne Herald editor Peter Austin, who worked with Jim in Lewes and Hastings, said, “Jim was a fine photographer and his professionalism and dry sense of humour endeared him to all who worked with him.

“He was great company, both in the office and over an after-work pint.”

Jim, who lived in Old Town, retired as the darkroom era came to an end and spent many happy hours in his hobby of fly-fishing.

In addition to Jackie he leaves two sons, Peter and Nicholas, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The funeral takes place at Eastbourne Crematorium at 1pm on Wednesday, July 26.