TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturday, December 3

The main roads across Sussex are reporting no congestion for motorists this morning (Saturday, December 3).

However, those wishing to travel by train today and tomorrow (Sunday, December 4) should be aware that engineering works have closed some lines.

Engineering work is taking place in the Hastings area, closing all lines.

Southeastern trains are being replaced by buses between Battle and Hastings but will not call at Crowhurst on both days.

There will be a minibus service will run between Battle and Crowhurst.

Southern trains are replaced by buses between Bexhill and Ashford International today and tomorrow.

Elsewhere engineering work is taking place between Purley and Redhill today and tomorrow, closing most lines.

A half-hourly service is also running on the Gatwick Express.

London Victoria to Gatwick Express will depart at 00 and 30 past each hour.

Gatwick Airport to London Victoria will depart at 20 and 50 past each hour.

