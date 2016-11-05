TRAVEL: Reduced train service due to strike action

Travel has been disrupted across the county today (November 5) due to strike action from the RMT unions.

TRAINS: Southern Railway will be running a restricted timetable during strike action on Saturday November 5. No trains will be stopping at Lewes or several neighbouring railway stations after midday on Saturday (November 5).

ROADS:

The A21 in John’s Cross is still blocked in both directions between Whatlington and the B2089 junction after a single decker bus fire this morning.

Heavy traffic on A2270 Eastbourne Road northbound in Polegate from the Broad Road junction to Polegate bypass.

Delays on the A21 Pembury Road in both directions in Tonbridge Wells. Congestion to Vauxhall roundabout, Tonbridge and to Pembury turn off.

Heavy traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road in both directions in Worthing near Grove Lodge roundabout. Congestion to the Church Lane junction and on A24 Findon Road to Bost Hill junction.

Delays on A27 Chichester bypass in both directions in Chichester between Whyke roundabout and Portfield roundabout.

There are also road closures around Lewes and the A26 will also be closed for bonfire the event through the Cuilfail Tunnel, between the Southerham roundabout (junction with the A27), and Earwig Corner (junction with the B2192 to Ringmer) between 5pm and 1am, in both directions as part of enhanced security measures for the event. There are no designated drop-off points.

