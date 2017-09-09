SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, September 9

Traffic reports are indicating slow traffic on the A27 as crowds flock to this weekend’s Revival at Goodwood.

The A27 westbound is slow from the Goodwood roundabout back to Fontwell, according to traffic reports.

The A27 eastbound is also reportedly slow along the Chichester bypass as many motorists make their way to the event.

Near Brighton, there are reports of slow traffic on the A23 London Road southbound between the A273 and A27 affecting traffic going into Brighton.

On the trains, Southern has reported the Brighton Mainline and Gatwick Express are running at a ‘good service’.

