Town gets festive with Coke lorry, Neon Noel and Christmas market

The holidays are coming ... to Eastbourne town centre when the Coca-Cola Christmas truck spreads some festive cheer on Saturday (December 17).

Families will be able to walk through a winter wonderland, listen to the Coca-Cola Choir and have their photo snapped in front of the iconic truck, which will be parked outside Debenhams in Terminus Road, during its only stop in the South East.

Stephen Holt, business development manager for Eastbourne unLtd, said, “Last year, more than 10,000 people had their photograph taken beside the iconic Coca Cola truck.

“This year, the truck will be situated in our town centre once again and will be ready from noon to 7pm.

“Why not start the day with a visit to Santa’s Grotto at the Bandstand Christmas Market and buy some unique gifts whilst indulging in some sweet treats?

“Then head over to the Coca-Cola truck in the town centre before visiting Neon Noel at the town hall.”

The spectacular Neon Noel display at the Town Hall takes place at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm Friday-Sunday, with a dramatic firework finale on Sunday December 18 (6.30pm).

There are also just a few days left of the Christmas Market at the Bandstand, which closes at 7pm on Sunday (December 18). There will also be entertainment from Delta 7 today (Friday) (4pm), Eastbourne Stagers on Saturday and Sunday and Heron Park School on Saturday (1.30pm), with We Push Ducks Gym on Sunday (2pm) and singer and X Factor finalist Andrew Newey (4pm).