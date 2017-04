A town centre music and audio store is set to close.

Bang and Olufsen in South Street is shutting its doors after a number of years.

A store spokesperson said, “It is with sadness we have to annouce we will be closing the Eastbourne store.

“We will continue with a presence in Eastbourne for as long as possible. Support for our loyal customer will be provided by our London stores once the store finally closes.

“In the mean time we will be holding a closing down sale of items in the store.”