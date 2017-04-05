Town centre pub is demolished

Demolition work has begun on the Gildredge Pub in preparation for the £85 million extension to the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

The long-reach machines will dismantle the buildings to enable the recycling of materials.

This includes the crushing and re-use on site of bricks and concrete from the existing structures.

Works began on site at the end of last week at the back of the former Gildredge Pub on the corner of Terminus and Ashford Roads.

Two time-lapse cameras have been recording the demolition of the pub as it slowly disappears from the landscape to make way for the extension that economists say will change the face of Eastbourne’s town centre.

After the Gildredge has been demolished, work will continue along the stretch of Terminus Road as far as Game.

The demolition is expected to take around 10 weeks.

The 170,000 sq ft extension is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General, and will bring an additional 22 new retail units, around 300 extra car parking spaces, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema into the centre.

The work is being carried out by construction group Kier, which began work on site in January.

Neil Crawford, the head of retail & leisure development for Legal & General Property, said, “It is exciting to see demolition begin as local people will really start to see huge changes to the town centre now.”

Live footage from the time-lapse cameras can be seen on the Arndale Centre website http://www.eastbournearndaleshopping.co.uk/