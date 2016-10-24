Tough travel restrictions for Lewes’ Bonfire Night

No trains will stop at Lewes or several neighbouring stations after midday on Saturday November 5 and road restrictions will apply for people trying to attend the town’s famous bonfire event.

Restricted travel arrangements have been introduced because of industrial action expected on the local rail network that day and the need to ensure safety of the travelling public and people in the town centre during the busy Lewes bonfire celebrations.

The full travel arrangements are:

· Trains will not be stopping at Lewes station or at London Road (Brighton), Moulsecoomb, Falmer and Glynde from midday on Saturday November 5 until normal services resume on Sunday November 6.

· There are road closures around Lewes and the A26 will also be closed for the event through the Cuilfail Tunnel, between the Southerham roundabout (junction with the A27), and Earwig Corner (junction with the B2192 to Ringmer) between 5pm and 1am, in both directions as part of enhanced security measures for the event. There are no designated drop-off points.

· Alternative routes for local residents will be communicated through the Lewes Tourist Information Centre and at www.lewes.gov.uk/bonfire

· Train information is available at www.southernrailway.com.

The move is announced as a part of special travel arrangements which will apply to the town and surrounding area that day.

Both residents and visitors intending to come to Lewes’ bonfire celebrations are being asked to take note of the changes and, if they still intend to travel that day, to plan their journeys with great care.

The arrangements have the support of the Safety Advisory Group, which includes the British Transport Police, East Sussex County Council, Lewes District Council, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.