Tough Mudder for MND

An Eastbourne man and his two brothers have raised more than £18,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of their mother who died from the disease.

University of Brighton PhD student Ash Wilmott, 28, has taken part in a number of challenges, the most recent of which was the Tough Mudder endurance event. He said, “Mum was 59 when she passed away in 2013. She was always smiling and laughing and was very much family-oriented around us three boys and her two daughters-in-laws.

“We decided to raise money to find some sense of legacy for mum, to make as many people as possible aware of this dreadful Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“MND rarely gets any funding and there is still no cure. As the disease first affected mum’s speech we want to buy iPads and Boogie Boards to help people communicate.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MND-Willmott.