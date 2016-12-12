Topping out at Eastbourne College project

A ‘topping out’ ceremony has been held for the first phase of a £33 million school development.

Eastbourne College celebrated the imminent completion of the new cricket pavilion and academic block, the first phase of the Project 150 scheme.

Senior College staff were joined by representatives from Miller Bourne Architects, VINCI Construction, Northgates consultancy and Eastbourne Borough Council.

Gary Dixon, director of VINCI Constructions UK Ltd, led the ceremony by placing a tree branch on the top level of the building. He explained that the topping out ritual is said to date back to pre-Dark Ages Scandinavia, with the practice of placing a tree on the top of a new building to appease the tree-dwelling spirits exiled by its construction. The practice came to England with Scandinavian invaders in the 8th century and it is a tradition that has been upheld to this day.

Mr Dixon congratulated the construction team and added, “We hope the achievement of this milestone serves as a source of renewed enthusiasm for Eastbourne College and their students as they look forward to taking residence in what will be a fantastic new facility, a great legacy for the College on their 150th anniversary, and something we are very proud to be delivering.”