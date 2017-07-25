Thousands take to streets to support the very first ever Eastbourne Pride

More than 2,500 people attended the first ever Eastbourne Pride on Saturday.

The rain failed to deter supporters - both families and members of the LGBT community across the south east.

Eastbourne PRIDE. Photo by Jon Rigby SUS-170723-084435001

The event was opened by celebrity LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell, who said: “Eastbourne Pride exceeded all expectations. The public response to the parade on the seafront was enthusiastic and supportive. Numbers attending were high for a first Pride.

“I expect it to grow and become a major fixture in the Eastbourne calendar; attracting visitors from all over the south east and boosting the local economy.

“The message of Pride was to celebrate the contribution that LGBT people make to the Eastbourne community.”

The event was staged by Bourne Out, the LGBT group for Eastbourne.

Chair Betty Gallacher said: “It was an amazing event, from the very moment that everyone gathered shortly after noon at Langney Point for the parade. We reckon there were around 600 people who joined us for the parade to Princes Park. There was seven great hours of entertainment in the park. The atmosphere was fantastic. I felt so proud to see so many people with a smile on their faces. It all ended with a super party in Atlantis nightclub on the Pier.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. “We will be back bigger next year, make no mistake about that.”

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd said: “ I can see Eastbourne Pride becoming a major fixture for many years to come.”

