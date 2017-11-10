Thousands of pounds worth of damage after Eastbourne standoff

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done after a standoff between police and a man on a roof today (Friday).

Officers were called to Midhurst Road at about 10pm last night where a man had climbed onto the roof of a property and threw tiles from it, hitting properties and vehicles – including a police car.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Trained police negotiators attended, and at about 2.45am today the man came down from the roof, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for police said a 57-year-old man from Eastbourne was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this stage.

The damage is understood to cost in the region of £40,000.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Housing officers and the council’s contractor are on-site assessing the damage done and working to limit the disruption to other residents in the area.

“There will be no further comment at this stage.”