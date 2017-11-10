Thousands of pounds worth of damage after Eastbourne standoff

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done after a standoff between police and a man on a roof today (Friday).
Officers were called to Midhurst Road at about 10pm last night where a man had climbed onto the roof of a property and threw tiles from it, hitting properties and vehicles – including a police car.
Trained police negotiators attended, and at about 2.45am today the man came down from the roof, said Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for police said a 57-year-old man from Eastbourne was detained and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this stage.
The damage is understood to cost in the region of £40,000.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Housing officers and the council’s contractor are on-site assessing the damage done and working to limit the disruption to other residents in the area.
“There will be no further comment at this stage.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.