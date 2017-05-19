The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01 - Ashoka, Cornfield Road, Eastbourne
02 - Bengal Palace, Church Street, Seaford
03 - Bollywood Indian, Seaside, Eastbourne
04 - Bombay Stop, Seaside, Eastbourne
05 - Curry King, South Street, Eastbourne
06 - Curry Leaf, Susans Road, Eastbourne
07 - Curry Master, Green Street, Eastbourne
08 - Deans Indian Restaurant, Seaside, Eastbourne
09 - Eastern Promise, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux
10 - Ganges Indian Restaurant, The Waterfront, Eastbourne
11 - Green Chilli, High Street, Hailsham
12 - Indian To Go, Cavendish Place, Eastbourne
13 - K2 Indian Restaurant, Nightingale Hill, Polegate
14 - Kirti Flavours, Seaside, Eastbourne
15 - Massala Express, Claremont Road, Seaford
16 - Miah Indian Takeaway, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay
17 - Moon Of India, Sutton Park Road, Seaford
18 - Mr India, Seaside, Eastbourne
19 - Premier Balti House, Susans Road, Eastbourne
20 - Priti Indian, Green Street, Eastbourne
21 - Radjutt Tandoori, High Street, Hailsham
22 - Raipur, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay
23 - Royal Rasoi, Royal Parade, Eastbourne
24 - Rukiya Indian Takeaway, High Street, Polegate
25 - Seafront Tandoori, Seaside, Eastbourne
26 - Shahjahan, High Street, Seaford
27 - Shimla, Seaside, Eastbourne
28 - Spice Garden, Church Street, Eastbourne
29 - Spice Of India, Seaside, Eastbourne
30 - Spice One, Dane Road, Seaford
31 - Tasty Bites, The Hydneye, Eastbourne
32 - The Royal, South Road, Hailsham
33 - The Viceroy, Grand Parade, Polegate
34 - Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, Terminus Road, Eastbourne
