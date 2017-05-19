The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01 - Ashoka, Cornfield Road, Eastbourne

02 - Bengal Palace, Church Street, Seaford

03 - Bollywood Indian, Seaside, Eastbourne

04 - Bombay Stop, Seaside, Eastbourne

05 - Curry King, South Street, Eastbourne

06 - Curry Leaf, Susans Road, Eastbourne

07 - Curry Master, Green Street, Eastbourne

08 - Deans Indian Restaurant, Seaside, Eastbourne

09 - Eastern Promise, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux

10 - Ganges Indian Restaurant, The Waterfront, Eastbourne

11 - Green Chilli, High Street, Hailsham

12 - Indian To Go, Cavendish Place, Eastbourne

13 - K2 Indian Restaurant, Nightingale Hill, Polegate

14 - Kirti Flavours, Seaside, Eastbourne

15 - Massala Express, Claremont Road, Seaford

16 - Miah Indian Takeaway, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay

17 - Moon Of India, Sutton Park Road, Seaford

18 - Mr India, Seaside, Eastbourne

19 - Premier Balti House, Susans Road, Eastbourne

20 - Priti Indian, Green Street, Eastbourne

21 - Radjutt Tandoori, High Street, Hailsham

22 - Raipur, Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay

23 - Royal Rasoi, Royal Parade, Eastbourne

24 - Rukiya Indian Takeaway, High Street, Polegate

25 - Seafront Tandoori, Seaside, Eastbourne

26 - Shahjahan, High Street, Seaford

27 - Shimla, Seaside, Eastbourne

28 - Spice Garden, Church Street, Eastbourne

29 - Spice Of India, Seaside, Eastbourne

30 - Spice One, Dane Road, Seaford

31 - Tasty Bites, The Hydneye, Eastbourne

32 - The Royal, South Road, Hailsham

33 - The Viceroy, Grand Parade, Polegate

34 - Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food, Terminus Road, Eastbourne