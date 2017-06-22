Tennis lovers can enjoy grass courts after pros leave Eastbourne

Members of Meads Lawn Tennis Club can follow in the footsteps of the pros this summer.

Eastbourne will host the Aegon International tennis tournament, with stars including Novak Djokovic scheduled to compete at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club from tomorrow (Friday June 23).

The top players will also use the courts at the Rompa Pavilion for practice sessions during the tournament according to Mike Dixon, a spokesperson for the Meads Lawn Tennis Club.

When the pros leave for Wimbledon members of the Meads club, which is based at the Rompa venue, will be able to play on the world-class grass courts maintained by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Lucy Parkin, a club member and player on the ladies’ first team said, “We are really lucky to have access to these immaculate grass courts for the rest of the summer and to experience playing on a surface that could well have been graced by the likes of Johanna Konta and Heather Watson.”

Mr Dixon said club members will act as stewards during the big event, welcoming the professionals and ensuring they have enough towels, drinks and balls.

He said, “In addition to the pleasure of rubbing shoulders with top athletes, members enjoy using the grass courts after the pros move on.”