Sussex Police animations highlight risk of sending nude seflies

Sussex Police is releasing two animations which aim to inform young people of the risks involved in sending nude selfies.

The two videos, released on the Sussex Police Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube accounts, are told from the perspective of a child.

They highlight the potential consequences of sending nude selfies which police say can in some circumstances lead to blackmail and exploitation.

Over the past few months Sussex Police has developed its Snapchat following with local Brighton PCs Jan Szaranek and Claire Kilroy, who share snaps of their daily policing lives.

They’ve covered topics such as road safety and bullying and have shown what it’s like to be in custody.

Jan and Claire will be on Snapchat when the animations are shared, answering questions and providing young people with advice on the topic.

The animations are aimed at children between 11 and 17 and tell two stories of young people sending nude selfies and becoming involved with blackmail and exploitation as a result.

They were created after considerable consultation with children and young people in youth services across Sussex.

Detective Superintendent Jason Tingley said, “These animations have been produced as part of Sussex Police’s overall Child Sexual Exploitation campaign.

“We recognise the vulnerability of children and young people sharing nude selfies, and the way in which on some occasions this can escalate to more serious exploitation which can have a devastating effect. Communicating the potential consequences in a way that children understand and on forums they use is crucial if we are going to make a difference in this area”.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said, “I welcome this step by Sussex Police to explain to young people the very serious potential repercussions of sharing revealing photographs online.

“It may seem like a good idea at the time if it’s for a boyfriend or girlfriend but it is extremely risky.”