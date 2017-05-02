Students meet Jude Law

Drama pupils at an Upper Dicker school met actor Jude Law while on a trip to London.

The Bede’s sixth-formers recently had two trips to London to see productions to aid their theatre studies.

They saw ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at the Young Vic on the first and ‘Obsession’ at the Barbican on the second.

It was after ‘Obsession’ that pupils met Law, who is playing Gino in the production.

He spent time talking to them and posed for photographs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.