Spate of burglaries in two areas of Eastbourne

Eastbourne Police are warning homeowners to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries in November.

Officers say there have been break-ins in Meads and Old Town throughout November. They are offering a £500 reward for any information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the persons responsible for these burglaries.

Any information you have can be passed to Sussex Police on www.sussex.police.uk , on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Operation Gravity.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “The majority of burglars are opportunistic; they will look for properties where they think they can enter unobserved and ‘work’ undisturbed. Three simple actions should help deter these types of criminals...Light it, Lock it, List it.”

• Light it

Make your house look occupied - even when it isn’t.

Use an automatic timer switch to turn interior lights on and off.

Install low wattage timed security lighting that stays on throughout the night.

Fit motion sensitive floodlights to target outside areas and surprise anyone trying their luck.

• Lock it

Keep your front and back doors shut and locked - even when you are at home.

Fit window locks and ensure French windows and patio doors are secure.

Never leave door keys, car keys or other valuables in reach of a letterbox or window.

Secure your garage and shed too - equipment kept in a garage or shed can be just as tempting for a burglar.

If you can, install a burglar alarm and set it every time you leave your home.

• List it

Registering your valuables can put off potential burglars, and can make things easier if they are stolen. You will have a list for your insurance company, and we can reunite you with your stuff.

Register your property at immobilise.com, it’s free of charge and can increase your chances of being reunited with your property.

Install an app on your phone/tablet so that it can be traced.

By following these steps you can avoid being a victim of crime.