Snap up Christmas goodies at Eastbourne bandstand

Join in the festive fun by making a visit to the bandstand’s Christmas Market.

Sussex traders are selling locally produced, unique and specially crafted Christms goodies over two levels as well as delicious hot food, with hot chestnuts, mulled wine and other seasonal favourites.

Christmas Market at the bandstand SUS-160712-105718001

In addition, the bandstand will be hosting more than 50 hours of entertainment during the 16 days every weeknight from and throughout the weekend.

Luke Johnson, town centre assistant for EDEAL Enterprise Agency, said “This year, traders are out in force with the best produce and crafts.

“You can sample some delicious mead, enjoy some warming organic mulled wine and buy a unique gift for your friends and family.”

Christina Ewbank, chief executive for EDEAL, added, “We’ve also had a fantastic response from the local entertainment community.

“Already in the opening week, we have watched a fantastic panto, danced with Eastbourne Stagers and been serenaded by some of the best choirs.

“There’s something different happening every day at the bandstand so do come along and join in the festive fun!”

The market is open from 10am-7pm.