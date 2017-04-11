Six-year-old Eastbourne girl to walk 10 miles for charity

A six-year-old girl is set to walk 10 miles from Eastbourne to Bexhill to raise money for charity.

Berry Taylor, of Eastbourne, has chosen to do the walk for You Raise Me Up, and is hoping to complete it in four hours on April 30.

After reading about the charity, which works with families that have lost young adults, she was determined to do something to help.

Berry said, “I am going to walk from Eastbourne to Bexhill (with my mummy) which is 10 miles and I am going to try to do it in four hours.

“I am hoping I can raise some money for the charity You Raise Me Up, so they can help to look after other families who have had their children die.

“It is a very good charity and it is in my town. My mummy is going to pack lots of food and drinks in her bag for me when I do the walk and she is even going to put some chocolate in to keep me going!”

Mother Gwen Taylor said, “When I asked Berry if she would be able to walk 10 miles, she replied ‘I can if it’s for the charity’.

“She did it all off her own back, picked the charity herself. We are very proud of her.”

Gwen, who is joining Berry on the walk from the Sovereign Centre to the Sovereign Light Cafe, said she has some motivational music and chocolate to keep her going.

To donate, visit Berry’s Big Walk on Virgin Money Giving.

To find out more about You Raise Me Up, visit www.youraisemeup.co.uk