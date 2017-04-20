Shoppers provide £14,000 boost for Eastbourne charities

Three local charities have benefitted from commmunity fundraising from the Co-Op.

Customers and shoppers using the Co-Op membership card have raised more than £14,000 for Eastbourne Food Bank, Eastbourne Shop Mobility, and East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS).

Store manager Patti Coomber celebrated with charity representatives and the store team.

She said, “We’re a close-knit community and our customers and members have relished the opportunity to support such a wide range of local causes whilst doing their everyday shopping.

“It’s a great feeling to know that the groups and charities have had a funding boost from Co-op and can start to put the money to good use.”