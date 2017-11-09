Second beach hut installed on Eastbourne seafront

A second beach hut has been installed on Eastbourne seafront opposite Marine Road.

The new addition is one of five which will eventually be unveiled after a competition asked entrants to design iconic seafront landmarks available to hire out.

New Beach Hut on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170611-111256008

The huts design competition was part of the Driving Devonshire Forward initiative and funded by the Coastal Communities Fund.

The new hut is close to the first beach hut named ‘What unearthed?’.