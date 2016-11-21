School in Willingdon forced to close after storm

A school in Willingdon has been forced to close today (Monday) after severe weather today and at the weekend.

Willingdon Primary School, in Rapsons Road, is closed due to flooding and roof damage caused by Storm Angus.

The school roof was damaged in the storm. Photo Anthony Hodge

The copper roof of the main assembly hall looked as if it had been peeled back by a giant tin opener.

When contacted, a spokesperson said it is unclear at the moment when the school will reopen.

The Met Office released an amber weather warning at the weekend for Storm Angus, with severe wind speeds of 80mph and faster recorded across the south coast from 2am to 11am yesterday.

Photos by Anthony Hodge.

