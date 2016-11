Resurfacing works will start today (Monday, November 7) on a busy Eastbourne road.

The works, in Lottbridge Drove, will last for 16 nights including the weekend of November 12.

The road will be closed in sections from the junction of Cross Levels Way to the Sovereign Roundabout from 8pm to 6am every night.

Carried out by East Sussex Highways, the works will continue until Friday, November 25.

For more information visit www.eastsussexhighways.com