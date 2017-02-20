Relay For Life event returns

Relay For Life Eastbourne 2017 is hosting an event to celebrate the launch of this year’s event.

In the first two years, Eastbourne Relay For Life, which is licensed by Cancer Research UK and helps to raise money for the cause, has raised more than £70,000 and is hoping to achieve £100,000 by the end of this year.

The launch event for 2017 will give people the chance to take a virtual tour of one of Cancer Research UK’s science labs with an audio tutorial. It will be held at the Saffrons Sports Club, Compton Place Road, at 7pm and there will also be a quiz. The virtual tours must be booked in advance and there is a suggested donation of £4, to include a light supper.

Louise Wardle, from Cancer Research UK, said, “Relay For Life Eastbourne is calling on teams to register now. It is a fantastic way to work together with friends, colleagues, or families to help stamp out this disease.”

Visit www.eastbournerelay.com.