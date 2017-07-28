Ref blows whistle on rugger Rugby Club holds successful Gala Dinner event

Eastbourne Rugby Football Club raised more than £6,000 at its summer Gala Dinner, organised by Rix & Kay, which featured international referee Nigel Owens MBE as guest speaker.

The event, which was held at the Grand Hotel in Eastbourne, East Sussex, recently, saw 180 guests enjoy a sumptuous meal and a night of wonderful entertainment - thanks to Owens. The referee has won worldwide acclaim for his fairness and witty one-liners. Commenting on the success of the evening, Bruce Hayter, chairman of legal firm Rix & Kay, said: “Eastbourne Rugby Club is the archetypal community club that pulls in support and players from across the region.

