Record breaking fundraising total at the 2016 Beachy Head Marathon

Local charities are benefiting from another record year at Eastbourne’s Beachy Head Marathon, with thousands being donated to local groups.

After a successful event last October, organisers Eastbourne Borough Council are making a donation of £7,700 to a range of local charities and organisations who have assisted in staging the UK’s largest off road marathon.

More than 150 volunteers support the marathon and every year donations are given to each organisation as a special thank you for their assistance with marshalling, first aid and safety provision for the 2,200 runners, joggers and walkers taking part.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn, said, “It is thanks to these many volunteers that Eastbourne is able to stage one of the best scenic marathons in the world.

“We see runners travel far and wide across the globe to take up our 26.2 mile or 10k challenge, and we know the cheery welcome of our volunteers is one of the reasons our marathon is so popular.”

The success of the 2016 event has seen an increase of 10 per cent on the overall donation fund and since its relaunch by Eastbourne Borough Council in 2002, more than £77,000 has been donated so far.

It is also estimated that charities receive a further £40,000 per year through runner’s sponsorship alone.

Last week, a total of £7,700 in donations were awarded by the Mayor of Eastbourne to HM Coastguard Eastbourne, HM Coastguard Birling Gap, Rotary Club of Hailsham, Beachy Head Ramblers, Eastbourne Sea Cadets Unit 117, Seaford Striders, St John Ambulance, Chestnut Tree House Hospice, Tuesday O’Hara Fund, Seaford Evening Trefoil Guild, Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguards, 4 x 4 Assist and The Mayor’s Charities which include Refuge and The Duke of Edinburgh Eastbourne Open Awards Centre.

The event is also supported by Bede’s School, Bookers Wholesale, the Grand Hotel and Eastbourne Motoring Centre.The Beachy Head Marathon and 10k returns on October 28.

Entries are now open online at www.beachyheadmarathon.org.uk. To volunteer at this year’s event call 01323 415442 or email events@eastbourne.gov.uk