Quad bikes stolen from Hailsham adventure park

A Hailsham adventure park has been forced to shut down one of its rides today (Friday, November 4) after two quad bikes were stolen.

According to Knockhatch adventure park, the bikes were stolen from a lock up on site around Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

One of the quad bikes SUS-160411-162606001

This has left the park without a vehicle to pull the barrels for the Quadapillar ride, and therefore forced them to close the attraction – depriving visitors of a popular ride.

Director Colin Jaggers said, “I am furious and frustrated. We’re a small family run business and this theft has really angered and upset us.

“Please help us to make these vehicles too hot to handle by reacting to and sharing our post on Facebook.

“If anyone has any information please make contact.”

Knockhatch is a family-run adventure park with an owl sanctuary, a large indoor play centre, several outdoor adventure playgrounds, a boating lake, water slide, go karts, mini quads, paddling pool, and petting farm among its attractions.

Anyone with information about the quad bikes can contact Hailsham Police on 101 ext 568226.