TORY MANIFESTO: PM ‘prepared to take tough decisions’ says Eastbourne’s Tory candidate

The Conservative’s general election manifesto has been welcomed by the party’s Eastbourne candidate.

Caroline Ansell, who is looking to retain the seat in Parliament she won back in 2015, highlighted measures to raise the income tax allowance to £12,500 and a commitment not to raise VAT.

Other measures announced by Tory Prime Minister Theresa May include real terms increases in NHS spending, replacing the triple-lock on the state pension with a double lock, means testing winter fuel payments, scrapping free school lunches, and allowing people to defer payment for care until after their death.

Mrs Ansell said: “With this manifesto, we have a leader who is prepared to make tough decisions for our future and our children’s futures that are sustainable, fairer and not just pie in the sky spending promises the country cannot afford.”

She added: “As a teacher, I am delighted £4billion has been earmarked for schools across the country to ensure ‘no child will lose out’ from the forthcoming changes in education funding.

“It also shows responsible leadership because the Prime Minister is right when she says the next five years will be the most challenging for generations and it is wrong for politicians to make promises or give easy answers to complex challenges and questions.

“She has rightly not tied the government’s hands over tax pledges, for example, and I think voters will respect her for highlighting the challenges we face.

“But most of all, she makes it clear that Brexit is the defining moment for the country and it is time to look hard at the country we want as we leave the EU. I think voters will see she is the only Prime Minister able to grapple with these challenges and get the best Brexit deal to steer us to greater economic prosperity.

“I think she is committed to making life better for those who feel forgotten by politicians and I applaud her honesty and integrity in saying we must live within our means; we must find sustainable solutions to address the challenges in the NHS and in social care and we must make sure there is a chance for people to make the best of their lives.”

Other candidates standing in Eastbourne are Lib Dem Stephen Lloyd, Labour’s Jake Lambert, and the Greens’ Alexandra Hough.

