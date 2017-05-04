Teacher to stand as Labour candidate in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne teacher has been selected by Labour as its general election candidate.

Jake Lambert, who has lived in the town for more than 20 years, also stood in 2015 and while he finished fourth out of six candidates he increased his party’s share of the vote.

He went to Ratton School, and currently lives in Old Town with his partner Louise and their new baby son Milo.

At the last general election, Conservative Caroline Ansell took the constituency from Lib Dem Stephen Lloyd, who is bidding to take the seat back on Thursday June 8.

Mr Lambert said: “Eastbourne needs an MP who will stick to their principles after their train passes Polegate.

“We can’t afford another five years of broken promises with an MP who votes to sell off our NHS and slash school budgets, while giving tax cuts to millionaires.

“I’ve knocked on doors across our town and I know how disillusioned people feel from politics. I’m a local resident who believes Eastbourne deserves better. I’ll say what I believe and do what I say.”

He has been chair of the Eastbourne Labour Party since 2012, and has served as president of East Sussex National Union of Teachers, and worked on the SaveTheDGH campaign.

Mr Lambert is a teacher at a local secondary school and has previously worked in the local hospitality and retail sectors, as well as leading projects on an international peace project working in Israel and Palestine.

He pledged to campaign for better funding for the NHS and Eastbourne schools, adding: “It’s time for positive change in Eastbourne and Willingdon. We need to invest in our public services, end the chaos on our rail network and create good local jobs with a real living wage.

“Only a Labour government can deliver a fairer and more equal society. Only a Labour government will fight for a Brexit deal that secures jobs and protects our rights at work. Only a vote for Labour in Eastbourne will ensure a better future for our town.”

A Labour spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that Jake will once again represent Labour in our town.

“He is a genuinely local candidate, with real life experience and a record of campaigning that shows his commitment to Eastbourne and Willingdon.”

