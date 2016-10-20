Rail union suspends Southern strike on London Poppy Day

A rail union has suspended a strike date on Southern services after a request from the British Legion.

The RMT union has been locked in a bitter dispute with rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway over plans to change the role of conductors to on-board supervisors.

Seven walkouts have already been held in 2016 and another three are planned between now and Christmas.

Three days of strikes were due to start on Thursday November 3, but since this is London Poppy Day the British Legion asked the RMT if the walkout could be suspended on that day.

Mick Cash, general secretary at the RMT, said: “This decision has been made after close consideration and following a personal request from the British Legion.

“The union recognises the very special importance of that particular day and as result has agreed to suspend the action planned for 3rd November. The rest of the scheduled action goes ahead‎ as planned.”

