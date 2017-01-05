Police step up Old Town patrols after series of incidents

Eastbourne Police is reassuring the public that officers are very aware of a series of incidents in which cars have been damaged in the Motcombe and Old Town areas of Eastbourne.

Extra officers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, are being deployed to the area at times when the offences are occurring to try and catch the offenders in the act.

Stop and search powers will also be used when it is justified and appropriate depending on individual circumstances.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incidents however there was insufficient evidence to pursue a prosecution.

The offences committed mainly consist of car tyres being damaged with a pointed or bladed article.

Other reports also include a wheel being stolen and damage to bodywork.

Local residents are being urged to call police on 999 if they see someone in the act of causing damage, or who they suspect to be causing damage at the time. Anyone who subsequently identifies damage to their car should call 101 and quote Operation Bargate.

Police will continue to review footage from CCTV systems should local residents capture any relevant activity.

Anyone with further information about those who may be responsible should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, again quoting Operation Bargate. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.