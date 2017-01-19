Police seek second victim of Eastbourne attack

Police are appealing for witnesses following a double assault in Eastbourne in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to Susans Road at around 4am after a local woman had been found by a member of the public with bruises on her face and neck.

A second woman, who was also assaulted, has not yet made herself known to police.

It is believed both women were attacked by two men and a female who repeatedly punched them before running off towards Seaside Road.

A further incident took place in Pevensey Road outside the Duke of Devonshire pub involving the same individuals as the earlier incident. Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw anything.

Police Constable James Gardner said, “The unknown woman has not yet contacted police and we would like to hear from her, at least to ensure that she is safe and well.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious then please do get in touch.”

Witnesses can report any information online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting reference 225 of 24/12.