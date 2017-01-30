Police seek man with links to Eastbourne

Police have released an image of a man with links to Eastbourne that they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at a home in Uckfield.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Bobby Burnett, 28, who is from Guildford in Surrey but has strong connections with Eastbourne and the surrounding area.

Officers wish to speak to him about a burglary that took place on Tuesday January 10 in Lealands Drive, Uckfield. During the break-in, a TV was ripped off the wall and stolen as well along with an iPhone 4.

Anyone who has seen Burnett or may know of his whereabouts is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1182 of 10/01.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.