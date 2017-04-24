Police seek man in connection with Brighton stabbing

Police are seeking a man they want to interview in connection with a stabbing Brighton.

A 24-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the early hours of October 15 on the Lower Esplanade, opposite the junction with Ship Street,

He was seriously injured at the time, but is now recovering.

Police are now seeking 23-year-old Rupert Delamare, who was arrested on the same morning and after being interviewed was released on police bail until 19 December 2016 while enquiries continued.

However, he then failed to report.

He is described as white, 5’10”, of slim build and with brown hair.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Lewendon said: “Extensive enquiries have been made to trace Delamare but although so far we have not found him we believe he may still be in the Brighton and Hove area. If you know where he may be, do not approach him yourself but please contact us on 101 or via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 99 of 15/10/16.

“You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”