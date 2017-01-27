Police seek man concerning burglary in Uckfield

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at a home in Uckfield.

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Bobby Burnett, 28, from Guildford in Surrey.

Officers wish to speak to him about a burglary that took place on Tuesday, January 10, in Lealands Drive, Uckfield. During the break-in, a TV was ripped off the wall and stolen along with an iPhone 4.

Anyone who has seen Burnett or may know of his whereabouts is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1182 of 10/01.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.