Police search for missing man with Eastbourne links

Sussex Police are searching for a missing St Leonards man who has links with Eastbourne.

55-year-old Terry Carpenter was reported missing at about 8.35am today (December 28), having last been seen in Chapel Park Road at about 5pm yesterday.

He is described as white, about 5’8”, of slim build, with brown to greying hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black v-neck top with a burgundy top underneath and black trousers.

Mr Carpenter is known to have links to Hastings and Eastbourne, and anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 221 of 28/12.