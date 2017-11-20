Police search for man over ‘constant’ racial harassment in Eastbourne

Police are searching for a man in connection with racially aggravated harassment of two people in Eastbourne.

Stephen Cooke, of High Wycombe, has been persistently calling the victims at their place of work since August of this year – said Sussex Police.

The 52-year-old is described by police as white, of stocky build, with dark brown short wavy hair, brown eyes and a gruff voice.

Rachel Harding from Sussex Police Investigations said, “Cooke has caused a considerable amount of stress and anxiety to the two victims over the past few months with his constant harassment.

“He is originally from High Wycombe however he has also been known to spend time in the Crawley, Hastings and Eastbourne areas.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1425 of 25/08.