Police have released the name of a motorcylist who died after a collision with a lorry in Polegate.

33-year-old Paolo Rossi, of Seaford, sadly died at the scene on the A27 Lewes Road on March 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said he had been riding his Honda motorbike westbound near Folkington Road when he was in collision with a Volvo tipper lorry, which was travelling east.

The lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Eastbourne, was not injured.