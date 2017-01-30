Police launch Seaford rape investigation

Police have sealed off part of Seaford Golf Course today (Monday, January 30) as detectives investigate a report of rape.

Sussex Police say a 28-year-old woman from Seaford reported being raped by a man at Seaford Golf Course at around 5.30pm on Sunday (January 29).

Police say the man approached the victim as she left the Co-Op in Broad Street at around 5.04pm, before she was raped in the wooded area at the golf course.

She returned home shortly after 6pm and reported it to police.

Detective Sergeant Dave Elcock said: “We are supporting the victim and working with her to make sure we have all the information about what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen a man outside the Co-Op around 5pm and saw anything suspicious.

“We are in the very early stages of an investigation and would ask anyone with information or who saw anything that could help us, please speak to us.”

Seaford Golf Course was sealed off near Chyngton Road this morning while officers attended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1033 of 29/01

