Police investigate thefts from cars in Wealden

Police are investigating a number of thefts from parked cars in Crowborough and the surrounding areas.

A number of vehicles have been broken into and items, which were hidden from view, have been taken.

It is likely that the suspects were observing the victims conceal the items before leaving their vehicles and so police are reminding drivers to be extra vigilant.

Police advise that no valuables are left in vehicles and that drivers take all belongings with them when leaving their car.

Drivers can minimise the possibility of becoming a victim by following these simple steps:

- Clear valuables and personal belongings from the vehicle and take them with you.

- Click your remote locking key fob to lock and secure the vehicle.

- Check that you have followed these steps to make sure your vehicle and belongings are secure.

Please report any suspicious activity to Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call 101.