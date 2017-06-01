Police investigate Eastbourne sexual assault

Police investigating a report of sexual assault against a teenage girl have been carrying out inquiries at a property in Eastbourne this afternoon.

Officers were called to the flat in Cavendish Place at 4.42am on Thursday (June 1) where a man had been escorted from the house by its occupants after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him, police said.

Sussex Police says it is trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the report and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time or who saw a group of girls engaging with a man outside the property.

As part of the investigation, police were assisted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Thursday afternoon in gaining access to the outside of the flat for forensic analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 141 of 01/06.

Photo by Dan Jessup.