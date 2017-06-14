Police identify teen found dead in Eastbourne park

Police have named a teenager found dead in Hampden Park at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the park at 6.55am on Sunday after a passer-by discovered the young woman’s body.

The teenager has been identified as 19-year-old Molly Bickley, who worked at Eastbourne Theatres and lived in Willingdon Park Drive.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said the young lady’s death was confirmed at the scene and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The coroner for East Sussex has been informed and an inquest will be formally opened and adjourned shortly.