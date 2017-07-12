Police hunting man after dangerous driving allegation at Eastbourne railway station

Officers have launched an investigation following an incident of dangerous driving at Eastbourne railway station on June 23 (just after 4.15pm).

A man allegedly veered his car towards a member of the public, brushing the side of her – said British Transport Police.

Now officers would like to speak to a man who has been described as elderly, portly and carrying a walking stick. He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The car is described as an orange Smart car with a registration of GU15 or GV15, say police.

If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened officers would like to speak to you.

Please call us on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 698 of 23/06/2017.