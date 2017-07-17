Police concerned for welfare of missing Eastbourne woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of an Eastbourne woman who was found at Beachy Head earlier today (Monday).

According to police, Francesca Buckley, 38, had been voluntarily awaiting a health assessment at the DGH at around 3pm after being found on the cliff-top.

But she left the hospital and has not been seen since.

Also known as Cat, she is described by police as white, 5ft 1ins, of slim build, with short ‘mousy’ hair. She was reportedly wearing a grey hooded jacket and a green wax jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a satchel.

Anyone seeing Francesca or who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact police urgently by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, reporting details online here or phoning 101, quoting serial 981 of 17/07.

If she is believed to be in immediate danger, call 999.