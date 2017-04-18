Police concerned for missing teenage girl with Eastbourne links

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old girl who has connections with Eastbourne.

Codi Miller, of Shoreham, was last seen heading towards Southwick Railway Station around midday on Saturday (April 15), according to police.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins, and of slim build with long dark brown hair.

When she was last seen police say she was wearing a dark navy blue Nike tracksuit and carrying a black square Nike Holdall.

Anyone who sees Codi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1326 of 15/04.

If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.